Laviska Shenault had a debut that will be remembered for quite a while in Carolina. His first reception went for a 67-yard touchdown which occurred just two plays after he nearly broke a big kickoff return.

He finished the day with two catches for 90 yards and a score but most importantly, impressed the coaching staff and will be more involved in the offense moving forward. Unfortunately, we may not see Shenault get an opportunity to follow up that impressive debut for another week as he is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Shenault was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday but did not participate in Thursday's practice. Head coach Matt Rhule provided an update on his status for this Sunday's game against Arizona.

"He was limited [today]. He'll probably be close to a game-time decision of whether he can go or not."

