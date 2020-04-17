Giants to Consider Trading Down, What Does This Mean for Carolina?

Over the dozen or so mock drafts that we have released here on AllPanthers.com, we find ourselves going back and forth on Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. It's not because we don't have an idea of who has the higher ceiling, but more so of the unknown for what will happen in the six picks prior to the Panthers' selection at No. 7.

Simmons is a guy that several teams are targeting and many draft analysts are projecting a star caliber career for him. He's so versatile, can line up at a number of different spots on the defense and play each position at a high level. Earlier this month, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about how he loves "positionless football". This clearly shows that Simmons would be a darn near perfect fit for Phil Snow's defense in Carolina.

When asked if the Giants would consider trading down in the draft, GM David Gettleman responded, "It's something I will very seriously entertain," per ESPN.

"We're sitting there with the fourth pick of the draft. It's going to happen pretty soon," Gettleman said. "I'm going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I'm going to say, 'Listen, we don't have much time. We can't fool around. I'd like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock.' That would be the best thing."

Several teams like the Jaguars, Dolphins, Chargers, Raiders and others will be searching desperately for a trade to move up in the draft to select a quarterback. If the Giants are set on taking an offensive lineman to protect the young Daniel Jones, then trading back would be a no brainer.

If they do make a trade and move beyond the Panthers pick, this could set up perfectly for Carolina if they are hoping to land Isaiah Simmons. That's not to say that he wouldn't go to Detroit at No. 3, but they too are listening in on offers. If you are hoping the Panthers get Simmons, you're probably hoping for someone like Las Vegas, New Orleans, or New England to make an aggressive move and jump way up the draft order.

Is this potentially good news for the Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

