Grading Every Panthers First Round Pick Since 2011

2019: LB/EDGE Brian Burns (Florida State)

Analysis: It's still very early in Burns' career, but he showed tremendous potential in his rookie season. He finished with 7.5 sacks and probably could have had more if he was more consistent. The rookie rollercoaster is now over with, so this season should be much easier on him as he knows what to expect throughout an NFL season. He's a perfect fit for Phil Snow's defense, which could eventually turn him into one of the game's top pass rushers.

Grade: B

2018: WR D.J. Moore (Maryland)

Analysis: Although Moore hasn't quite emerged as a No. 1 receiver, he also hasn't been afforded the opportunity to be one. In his first two years of his career, Cam Newton missed a significant amount of time, which took a hit to his season totals. The fact that he racked up 1,175 receiving yards with three quarterbacks is amazing. If Teddy Bridgewater can stay healthy, watch out.

Grade: A-

2017: RB Christian McCaffrey (Stanford)

Analysis: In just three seasons in the NFL, McCaffrey has earned his way to the top as being the best running back in the league. He's a dynamic weapon that is hard to game plan for and has redefined the running back position with his versatility in the passing game.

Grade: A+

2016: DL Vernon Butler (Louisiana Tech)

Analysis: Butler didn't make his first NFL start until this past season and in a year where he saw an increase in playing time, he didn't disappoint. He finished the season with 32 tackles, six sacks, and seven tackles for loss. This offseason, he decided to leave Carolina and reunite with former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who is now the head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

Grade: C-

2015: LB Shaq Thompson (Washington)

Analysis: Thompson has been one of the Panthers best defenders over the last couple of years and he continues to improve season after season. He's a totally different linebacker since the day he stepped foot in Charlotte and now that Luke Kuechly is retired, he could be the new face of the Panthers' defense.

Grade: B+

2014: WR Kelvin Benjamin (Florida State)

Analysis: The way Kelvin started his career, you would have thought that there would be a pretty good chance of being a stud in the league. He finished his rookie season with 1,008 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. However, Benjamin only caught 50.3% of the passes thrown to him. Since his rookie season, he has fallen off the map dramatically and has spent time with the Bills and Chiefs.

Grade: D-

2013: DL Star Lotulelei (Utah)

Analysis: Very much like Panthers rookie Derrick Brown, Lotulelei didn't always need to fill up the stat sheet to be productive. He opened up gaps for other lineman or linebackers to shoot through and was a big part of the Panthers' success.

Grade: C

2012: LB Luke Kuechly (Boston College)

Analysis: Fans were saddened by the news of Kuechly's early retirement this offseason, but it was the best decision for him. He left the game before his trend of concussions became too dangerous. Throughout his eight year career, he was a tackling machine and was a pain in the neck for opposing offenses to deal with. His football IQ is unmatched and will be of great use in the Panthers' front office.

Grade: A+

2011: QB Cam Newton (Auburn)

Analysis: Newton was the face of the Panthers franchise since being drafted in 2011 and there's no debate about it. He was a tremendous player on the field, but was just as good off of the field, making an impact in the Charlotte community. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 and was named the league's MVP. Injuries continued to pile up over the past couple of years, which ultimately led to his release.

Grade: A-

