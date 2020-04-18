Grading the Carolina Panthers Free Agency Moves

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, we take a look back at what the Panthers have done so far in free agency. Some good, some bad and some unproven. Below, I graded each player that has signed with the team and talk about how important some of these moves are. Let us know how you think the Panthers did in the comment section below!

QB Teddy Bridgewater: B-

The Panthers decided to wipe the slate clean and, in turn, needed a new leader at the quarterback position. Bridgewater has familiarity with offensive coordinator Joe Brady's offensive scheme having played for him in New Orleans. This is a terrific fit.

QB P.J. Walker: C

Rhule needed to add some depth in the quarterback room and he decided to bring in his former starter at Temple, P.J. Walker. Walker had a breakout season in the XFL, but whether or not he can have similar success in the NFL is to be determined.

WR Robby Anderson: A+

Steve Smith Sr. said the Panthers didn't have a true No. 1 receiver on the roster. Well, Marty Hurney must have listened after being aggressive and getting Anderson, who is a deep ball threat.

WR Keith Kirkwood: D

Kirkwood gives the Panthers a big, physical target, which is exactly what Carolina needed. He only played in one game in 2019 and only has nine career games under his belt, so there is a lot of unknown. Don't put all your eggs in one basket here.

WR Seth Roberts: C

Both in Oakland and Baltimore, Roberts was used as a third option in the passing game. Expect that to be his role here in Carolina as well. He's a streaky receiver that is good when he's on and bad when he's not. Drops are an area of concern that he must work on.

WR Pharoah Cooper: C

Primarily, Cooper has been used as a returner throughout his NFL career and although he might get a crack at receiver, expect him to make most of his presence on special teams.

TE Seth DeValve: D

Carolina needs to replace the production that will be lost from Greg Olsen and DeValve is not the guy to get that job done. He'll mainly be used for run blocking and pass protection and won't be much of a factor in the passing game.

OL John Miller: B

Miller didn't get much of a chance to shine in Cincinnati, but I think he fits in really well with this offensive scheme and could help fill the void of Trai Turner. He won't be as good as Turner, but he'll be a solid replacement option.

DL Stephen Weatherly: C-

Weatherly was buried on the depth chart in Minnesota and had minimal impact. Now, he'll have an easier path to playing time, but will he perform well? I'm skeptical.

DL Chris Smith: C

Like Weatherly, Smith didn't see much playing time in Cleveland. The Charlotte-area native will feel at home and, for that reason, I think he will feel more comfortable on the field. Does he make a huge impact? Doubtful, but you never know what can happen.

LB Tahir Whitehead: A-

As soon as the Panthers lost Luke Kuechly to retirement, the first objective was to find someone who could come in and be the next leader of the defense. Whitehead has a proven track record and will be a playmaker in the Panthers defense. This was a tremendous pickup for Matt Rhule and company.

CB Juston Burris: B-

I like this move in the sense that Burris is sort of a positionless player. He's a movable piece that Phil Snow can move around in the secondary, which plays to the Panthers' hand.

Overall: C-

Carolina did acquire some really good talent in free agency, but there are still a lot of holes that need filled. Many of the guys they signed are guys looking to prove themselves in the NFL, rather than guys that are proven. This is typical for a rebuild, so nothing is out of the norm here. Expect Carolina to do a much better job in the draft - which is way more important.