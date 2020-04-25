Grading the Carolina Panthers Picks Through 3 Rounds

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft are now officially in the books and so far, the Carolina Panthers are having a pretty solid draft. Just how solid? Below we take a more in-depth look on each pick that has been made through the first three rounds.

RD 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown: A+

At first, I thought that the Panthers made a mistake by passing up on linebacker Isaiah Simmons, but they were able to get a guy similar to him late in the 2nd round in Jeremy Chinn. So with that said, I had to give the best grade possible because Brown fills a huge hole on the defensive line and should be an impact player right away. You plug in his tape and you'll quickly become impressed.

RD 2, Pick 38: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos: B+

The Panthers get a first round talent in the early portion of the 2nd round, making this an easy selection for them. Gross-Matos is a natural pass rusher and will make his presence felt day one in a Panther uniform. "YGM" is a perfect counterpart to Brian Burns, giving the Panthers two elite pass rushers that will wreak havoc in a backfield near you.

RD 2, Pick 64: S Jeremy Chinn: A-

My goodness, did the Panthers just commit highway thievery. They traded backup quarterback Kyle Allen a few weeks ago in exchange for a fifth round pick. They threw in that fifth round pick and a third round pick in a trade to Seattle to land Jeremy Chinn in the second. So yes, ultimately the Panthers traded away Kyle Allen for a second round pick. Not a bad deal at all. As for the player, Chinn is an extremely versatile player that can lineup all over the secondary. He has great size (6'3" 220-pounds), which makes a lot of scouts think of him the same way as Isaiah Simmons. He's got a lot to prove, but Chinn could end up being an absolute steal.

Overall: A

Carolina has done a beautiful job of filling their major needs and that is rebuilding the defense. The Panthers defensive front now has Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Kawann Short and Derrick Brown. That's a defense that all of a sudden, has a much better ring to it. They still have a long way to go, but through the first three rounds, GM Marty Hurney and head coach Matt Rhule have done an excellent job.

