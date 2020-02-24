Grading the Panthers 2019 Draft Class One Year Later

As we near closer and closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, we take a look back at what the Carolina Panthers did in the 2019 draft and how those selections played out through their first season in the NFL.

Round 1, Pick 16: EDGE Brian Burns (Florida State)

Burns appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and registered five starts, seeing more and more playing time as the season progressed. He finished the year 3rd on the team in sacks (7.5) and sixth in tackles for loss (7.5). Burns will likely see the field a bunch in 2020 with Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin likely testing the free agent market. There's no doubt that the potential is there, but can he step up into a bigger role?

Grade: B+

Round 2, Pick 37: OT Greg Little (Ole Miss)

The former second round pick struggled to see the field as a rookie and during the time that he did play, it wasn't great. In the four games Little appeared in, he was charged with two false starts and a holding penalty. Possible first year jitters, but the Panthers hope he can make big strides in year two with a suspect offensive line.

Grade: C-

Round 3, Pick 100: QB Will Grier (West Virginia)

It was hard to get a gauge on where Grier stands, but in his one and half games he saw action, it wasn't pretty. Blame it on the offensive line, receivers, coaching change, inexperience, whatever you want. One thing is for sure - Grier must prove his potential in year two before the Panthers front office gives up hope on him being the future.

Grade: C-

Round 4, Pick 115: EDGE Christian Miller (Alabama)

The rookie campaign was not too kind to Miller as he went down in week five with an ankle injury vs the Jaguars that bothered him throughout the season. He only appeared in seven games for the Panthers and registered two sacks. Like Grier, there wasn't much of a sample size to go off of and it would be unfair to grade him harshly.

Grade: C

Round 5, Pick 154: RB Jordan Scarlett (Florida)

The former Gator was placed on the injured reserve list in late November, shutting him down after dealing with lingering ankle and knee injuries. Scarlett totaled just nine yards on four carries as a rookie and seldomly saw the field. If he can bounce back from the injuries, expect him to be in the mix to get some carries behind Christian McCaffrey.

Grade: C

Round 6, Pick 212: OT Dennis Daley (South Carolina)

The hidden gem of this draft class comes in the sixth round with the big fella, Dennis Daley. In week six, Daley received the 2nd highest grade for all rookies with a 82.3 rating for his performance vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ended the year making nine starts and only committed three total penalties. Trai Turner and Greg Van Roten appear to be the team's anchors at guard, but expect Daley to be involved in the rotation.

Grade: B+

Round 7, Pick 237: WR Terry Godwin (Georgia)

Godwin's time in the Queen City didn't last long as he was waived by the Panthers on August 31st and was cut on September 1st. Despite being a seventh rounder, it's hard to give Godwin a passing grade since he failed to remain on the roster.

Grade: F

