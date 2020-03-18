Grading the Panthers Recent Offseason Moves

The craziest time of the year is here: free agency. Not only are the Panthers in a rebuild, but they have been fairly active adding younger players to the fold. There’s also been some questionable moves made by the Panthers front office and we grade them all below!

Moving on from Cam Newton: C

I’ve been a huge proponent of keeping Newton for the 2020 season and see how things play out. However, he has had injury concerns and declining play, so those are two big red flags. I’ve said in order for the Panthers to be competitive in 2020, Newton needs to be on the roster. I was wrong. (See below)

Signing Teddy Bridgewater: B-

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater away from the Saints just hours after stating that they would trade Cam Newton. It appeared as if this has been an idea of theirs for quite some time now and with Bridgewater’s familiarity with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, it results in a darn near perfect fit.

Letting Gerald McCoy sign with Cowboys: A+

Gerald McCoy is a hell of a player, but did not live up to expectations during his one season in Carolina. He finished the year with 37 tackles and five sacks, and really struggled in stopping the run. He’s an aging player that was too expensive for the Panthers to bring back, based on the production he displayed in 2019. They’ll likely upgrade this position through the draft.

Letting Mario Addison sign with Bills: A

Addison has spent most of his career with Carolina and had some really quality seasons for the blue and silver, but it was time for him to move on. It makes sense for him to rejoin Sean McDermott in Buffalo and for the Panthers to look at younger options.

Letting James Bradberry sign with Giants: C+

Giving Bradberry the money he was asking for just didn’t make sense for Carolina. However, I am surprised they did not elect to franchise tag him and try to work out a long-term deal in the meantime.

Letting Vernon Butler sign with Bills: D-

The Panthers defensive line severely struggled to stop the run in 2019, but one guy that showed some promise was Vernon Butler. For the first time in his career, he became a starter, starting in nine games and had the best season of his young career. Carolina needed to keep at least one of their defensive lineman from last year’s team and he was the one that made the most sense.

Signing Juston Burris: C-

Not a huge fan of this signing. Burris is a reserve player at best that will likely be forced into more playing time than he should receive. I don’t expect him to make much noise in the Panthers secondary.

Signing Stephen Weatherly: C

This signing has a “roll the dice” and see what happens kind of feel to it. Weatherly has potential to be a solid every down player, but will he ever fully develop into that? That’s the big question.

