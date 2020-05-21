AllPanthers
Grier and Walker Set to Battle in Training Camp

Schuyler Callihan

When it comes to the starting quarterback position, the Panthers have that figured out, signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in March. Although, who will serve as Bridgewater's backup is still up for debate.

Carolina did some shuffling this offseason in the quarterback room by releasing the face of the franchise, and former MVP, Cam Newton while additionally trading backup quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Following Bridgewater's signing, it seemed as if Will Grier would be slated into the backup role, but that was short-lived as the team went out and signed XFL star P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks to add some competition to the quarterback room.

Walker played under Matt Rhule at Temple and put together a solid collegiate career helping the Owls recover from a two-win season in 2013 to back-to-back 10 win seasons in 2015 and 2016. He went undrafted but was able to latch on with the Indianapolis Colts prior to his short stint in the XFL where he was obviously the league's most outstanding player. 

As for Grier, if you would have told him the night he was drafted that Cam Newton would miss 14 games due to an injury in 2019 and then would be released in the offseason, he probably would have thought he had taken over as the team's starter. Unfortunately, that is not the case. 

Grier was thrown to the wolves in his 1.5 games played during his rookie campaign and was dealt an almost impossible hand. Injuries aplenty, a season down the tubes, and Ron Rivera had been fired shortly prior to his first start. Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen came to Grier's defense and said that he should "not be judged for the way he played when there was incompetent football all around him." If anything, Grier can look at the 2020 season as a fresh start and a chance to start over under head coach Matt Rhule. 

With OTA's being canceled, it is tough to gauge where the two aforementioned quarterbacks stand on the depth chart. Grier was the Panthers' third-round pick a year ago, so I highly doubt they want to give up all hope in him just yet. Several starting quarterbacks over the years had similar starts to their careers and turned out just fine. By handing the job to Walker it shows that the front office has a short leash and wants an immediate impact on the playing field. 

Walker will have the chance to go out and win the backup job, but he most certainly has to earn it. Matt Rhule really likes Will Grier's game and apparently has faith in him. However, he has worked with Walker more in the past and knows exactly what to expect of him. This will certainly be one of the most interesting positional battles in the preseason for Carolina and something to continually keep close tabs on. 

Who do you think will earn the Panthers backup role? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

