Harbaugh's Decision Solidifies Matt Rhule as Panthers Coach in 2022

For weeks there has been growing speculation that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would be making a return to the NFL if offered a job. There was some connection to him and the Raiders as a possible destination but it was the Minnesota Vikings who were in serious talks with the Michigan head coach.

Harbaugh actually interviewed with the Vikings on National Signing Day for roughly nine hours, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. After a long discussion, Harbaugh informed Michigan that he will be returning to the university in 2022.

How does this impact the Carolina Panthers? Well, according to Chris Balas of The Wolverine, Matt Rhule was Michigan's number one choice had Harbaugh departed for the NFL. With Harbaugh returning, this ultimately means that Rhule will be returning to Carolina in 2022 as well.

In his first two years on the job, Rhule has a 10-23 record. The quarterback position and offensive line has been a mess under his watchful eye but the defense, which he has mainly focused on, has flipped into one of the best units in the league in a short period of time. This past season, Carolina allowed just 305.9 yards per game, ranking second in the NFL.

One reason many believe owner David Tepper didn't fire Rhule on Black Monday is because he knew what the process would be like. He committed to Rhule for seven years and doesn't want to pull the plug after two years, especially when he had an idea that this would take some time.

"You can see how he built these programs and how he takes things that are hard and makes them better. Like you said, be the best 8-8 team, be the best 10-6 team etc. There's a long-time commitment here," Tepper told reporters at Rhule's introductory press conference two years ago. "I understand it takes time to build things up. You have to do a little breaking down before you can build them up. I'm not saying it's going to happen fast on the football side. It takes time and you've got to develop players. But this is a master developer of men. I think we can have something special here, something just a little bit different. Look at the programs he was at. Think about this for a second, you're at Temple with what they had there. Look at Baylor and the classes he brought in and what he's done with those young men there. He wasn't up there in the top ten bringing in classes like Oklahoma was. He was bringing in classes ranked No. 35 because of the situation there and look what he's done to build it there with limited resources. We're going to build the best facility down in Rock Hill here pretty soon, the best. So, we've got a master developer that never had the resources before that's shown that he can do it with less. What do you think he can do with more?"

Should things remain the same in 2022, I don't know how much patience Tepper will have. Some progress has to be shown, especially with Tom Brady now retired and Saints coach Sean Payton "stepping away".

