Hot Clicks: Baker Says Hello, Donte Jackson Explains Return, NFC South Projections + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

NFC South Predictions: Standings, MVP + Rookie of the Year

Fitterer Details Remaining Needs for Panthers

WATCH: Baker Mayfield Introductory Press Conference

ESPN FPI Predicts Each Game on Panthers Schedule

Panthers GM Says It's 'Open Competition' for QB Job

What to Expect from the Panthers' Second-Year Players

Three Keys to a Winning Season for the Panthers

Explaining Why Sam Darnold Could Be the Panthers QB1 in Week 1

Donte Jackson Explains Why He Gave the Panthers His 'Undivided Attention' in Free Agency

