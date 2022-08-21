Hot Clicks: Corral Goes Down, Belichick on Carolina's Direction, TE Interested in Panthers? + More

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Following Second Preseason Game

Shaq Thompson Activated from PUP List

Matt Corral Has 'Significant' Linsfranc Injury

Rhule Explains Decision to Not Play Mayfield, Darnold vs New England

Is TE Eric Ebron Interested in Joining the Panthers?

Brian Burns Ranked in NFL's Top 100 List

Bill Belichick Gives Thoughts on Panthers

Left Side of Panthers' O-Line Starting to Take Shape

Offense Nonexistent in Panthers' Loss to Patriots

