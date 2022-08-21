Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: Corral Goes Down, Belichick on Carolina's Direction, TE Interested in Panthers? + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Following Second Preseason Game

Shaq Thompson Activated from PUP List

Matt Corral Has 'Significant' Linsfranc Injury

Rhule Explains Decision to Not Play Mayfield, Darnold vs New England

Is TE Eric Ebron Interested in Joining the Panthers?

Brian Burns Ranked in NFL's Top 100 List

Bill Belichick Gives Thoughts on Panthers

Left Side of Panthers' O-Line Starting to Take Shape

Offense Nonexistent in Panthers' Loss to Patriots

GM Report

Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Following Second Preseason Game

By Schuyler Callihan
GM Report

Quick Hits: Shaq Thompson Returns, Bad News for Corral + More

By Schuyler Callihan
GM Report

Panthers Activate LB Shaq Thompson from PUP List

By Schuyler Callihan
News

Matt Corral Has a ‘Significant’ Lisfranc Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
GM Report

Rhule Explains Decision to Not Play Mayfield, Darnold vs New England

By Schuyler Callihan
GM Report

Matt Corral Leaves New England in Walking Boot

By Schuyler Callihan
GM Report

Everything Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New England

By Schuyler Callihan
GM Report

Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers Loss to New England

By Schuyler Callihan