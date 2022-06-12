Hot Clicks: Is Robbie Done? Early 53-Man Projections, Ten Thoughts from OTAs + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Robbie Anderson is Considering Retirement?

Way-Too-Early Projection of the Panthers 53-Man Roster

"Big Birdie" is Finding His Way Despite Positional Uncertainty Heading Into 2022

Phil Snow's Plan for Replacing Haason Reddick's Productivity

What to Expect from Terrace Marshall Jr. in Year Two

Ten Final Thoughts + Observations from Panthers OTAs

Cam Newton Admits to Putting Himself in 'F***ed Up' Situations

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.