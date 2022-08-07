Hot Clicks: Mayfield Takes Lead, Panthers Lose a Pass Rusher, Rashard Higgins 1 on 1 + More
Recapping some of the best from the past week.
Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.
When the Panthers Could Name a QB1
Training Camp Notebook: QB Separation Begins
Marquis Haynes Carted Off Field Following Injury
Rashard Higgins Believes the Panthers 'Have Every Piece to the Puzzle'
Rhule on Ikem Ekwonu: 'He's Got a Long Way to Go'
Damien Wilson Answers Questions About Off-the-Field Situation
Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick
Panthers 'Not Close' to Making QB1 Decision
