Hot Clicks: Mayfield Takes Lead, Panthers Lose a Pass Rusher, Rashard Higgins 1 on 1 + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

When the Panthers Could Name a QB1

Training Camp Notebook: QB Separation Begins

Marquis Haynes Carted Off Field Following Injury

Rashard Higgins Believes the Panthers 'Have Every Piece to the Puzzle'

Rhule on Ikem Ekwonu: 'He's Got a Long Way to Go'

Damien Wilson Answers Questions About Off-the-Field Situation

Panthers Waive Former 6th Round Pick

Panthers 'Not Close' to Making QB1 Decision

