Hot Clicks: Plan for QBs, Position Battles, Madden Ratings + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Brady Christensen's Role is Still Undetermined

Panthers Plan to Keep Three Quarterbacks

Darnold Explains Relationship with Mayfield & Why He Never Demanded a Trade

Injury Update on Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

Fitterer is Making Calls to Free Agent Defensive Linemen

Panthers Player Ratings That Madden 23 Got Wrong

Panthers CB Rashaan Melvin Retires

Rhule Lays Out Plan for Dividing Up QB Reps

Key Position Battles to Watch During Training Camp

