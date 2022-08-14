Hot Clicks: QB Battle Heats Up, Chuba Becoming a 'Complete Back', Corral's Debut + More

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Zane Gonzalez Kicks Panthers to Victory in Preseason Opener

Assessment of Sam Darnold & Baker Mayfield Following First Preseason Game

Rhule Discusses Matt Corral's Debut + Plan Moving Forward

Panthers QB Battle Will Continue Into Week 2 of Preseason

Bozeman to be a Key Piece of 'Much Improved' Panthers O-Line

Jaycee Horn is Ryan Clark's No. 1 Breakout Player for 2022

Can the Panthers Have One of the NFL's Best Safety Duos? Xavier Woods Thinks So

Chuba Hubbard is Striving to Become a 'Complete Back' in 2022

