Hot Clicks: QB Trade Rumors, Kuechly Returns, Grading Fitterer + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

McCaffrey's Odds to be Crowned Rushing Champion in 2022

Grading Scott Fitterer's First Full Year as Panthers GM

Panthers Release 2022 Training Camp Dates

Panthers are 'the Only Team' Who Seems to Want to Trade for a QB

Luke Kuechly Rejoins Panthers in New Role

Ranking the Panthers' Top Five Roster Moves This Offseason

McCaffrey's Odds to be Crowned the NFL's Rushing Champion in 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJul 1, 2022
Grading Scott Fitterer's 1st Full Year as Panthers GM

By Schuyler CallihanJul 1, 2022
Panthers Release 2022 Training Camp Dates

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022
The Panthers are 'the Only Team' Who Seems to Want to Trade for a Quarterback

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022
All 53: OL Bradley Bozeman Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022
All 53: OL Pat Elflein Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 27, 2022
Luke Kuechly Rejoins Panthers in New Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 27, 2022
Ranking the Panthers' Top Five Roster Moves This Offseason

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022