Hot Clicks: QB Trade Rumors, Kuechly Returns, Grading Fitterer + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

McCaffrey's Odds to be Crowned Rushing Champion in 2022

Grading Scott Fitterer's First Full Year as Panthers GM

Panthers Release 2022 Training Camp Dates

Panthers are 'the Only Team' Who Seems to Want to Trade for a QB

Luke Kuechly Rejoins Panthers in New Role

Ranking the Panthers' Top Five Roster Moves This Offseason

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.