Hot Clicks: Shaq's Request, New Jersey Numbers/Helmets, Roster Projections + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

Full List of Carolina Panthers Madden 23 Ratings

Panthers Announce Jersey Number Changes

Shaq Thompson Wants the Panthers to Make One Change

Baker Mayfield Contract Details Emerge

Panthers Reveal New Alternate Helmet

Is Christian McCaffrey Still a Top 10 Back? NFL Execs Weigh In

Five Panthers Primed for a Breakout Season in 2022

Jonathan Stewart & Stephen Curry Believe Panthers Can 'Shock the World'

GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: TE Stephen Sullivan

By Schuyler Callihan10 minutes ago
GM Report

All 53: CB Keith Taylor Jr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan30 minutes ago
Game Day

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Hold Throwing Session Ahead of Training Camp

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 8:42 AM EDT
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: WR C.J. Saunders

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 8:29 AM EDT
GM Report

All 53: CB C.J. Henderson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 8:16 AM EDT
GM Report

Full List of Carolina Panthers Madden 23 Player Ratings

By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 2:47 PM EDT
News

NFC South News: Three Starters Placed on PUP List

By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 11:40 AM EDT
News

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: S Kenny Robinson

By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 10:52 AM EDT