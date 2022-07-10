Hot Clicks: The Baker Trade, Plans for Sam, What's Next for Cam + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Donte Jackson Explains Why He Gave Panthers His 'Undivided Attention' in Free Agency

One Panthers Receiver is Flying Under the Radar

Panthers Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

What the Baker Mayfield Trade Means for the Other QBs

Ben McAdoo Was Not a Baker Believer in 2018

WATCH: Steve Smith Sr. Reacts to Panthers Trading for Baker Mayfield

Panthers Have No Plans to Trade Sam Darnold

What's Next for Cam Newton

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.