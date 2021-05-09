Hot Clicks: Top Carolina Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from this past week.

Matt Rhule Explains Why He Passed on Justin Fields for Jaycee Horn

The Panthers shocked a lot of people with the 8th overall pick. Head coach Matt Rhule goes in-depth as to why drafting South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn was the right choice.

Details on Teddy Bridgewater's Revised Contract - What the Panthers Will Pay

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a 6th round pick. However, they still have to pay a part of Bridgewater's contract.

Panthers Get Revenge on Saints by Drafting Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Saints selected a player that the Panthers wanted in the 2020 NFL Draft. This year Carolina flipped the script on their division rivals.

Carolina Panthers Hire Dan Morgan as Assistant GM

The former Panther is returning to the organization as a member of the front office.

Sean Payton Attempted to Trade Up for Jaycee Horn

The Saints failed to reach a deal to move into the top 10 to draft Jaycee Horn and will now have to face him twice a year.

Luke Kuechly Resigns as Pro Scout for Panthers

The retirement of Panther great and sure-fire Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly was a shock to many Panther fans and football fans around the world. On January 14th of 2020, the All-Pro linebacker announced his retirement, leaving his legacy on the Carolina Panthers forever. However, just a few short months later, Kuechly returned to the team as a professional scout.

May 3rd, 2021 it was reported by Ian Rapoport that Luke Kuechly had reportedly resigned from the team "a few weeks ago".

