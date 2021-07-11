Hot Clicks: Top Carolina Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Jaycee Horn's Odds to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers desperately needed to make some changes to the cornerback room this offseason after a very disappointing season from the position group in 2021. Not only did the Panthers lack talent at corner but they also lacked depth and experience.

To help fix their pass coverage issues, they drafted South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall pick

Denzel Perryman is Just What Carolina Needed

Understanding the importance of strengthening the linebacker unit, GM Scott Fitterer went out and signed former Los Angeles Charger, Denzel Perryman to a two-year, $6 million deal. The Panthers allowed 4.7 yards per carry and were the 20th ranked run defense in the NFL. Adding Perryman should help fix that issue.

NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew Ranks All 32 Starting Running Backs

Recently, former Jacksonville Jaguars RB turned NFL.com analyst, Maurice Jones-Drew released an article in which he ranked all 32 starting running backs heading into the 2021 season.

What to Expect from Carolina's 2nd-Year Players

Jeremy Chinn and Derrick Brown are two massive building blocks for the Carolina Panthers' defense. Both of them played extremely well in year one and now, they'll be looked upon as leaders of Phil Snow's unit.

Will any of the other 2nd-year players have a big impact on the Panthers' success in 2021? We took a look at each one.

Projecting the Panthers' 2021 Pro Bowl Selections

Which Panthers have the best chance of making the Pro Bowl roster this season? We predict four will make it.

Biggest Question Marks for the Panthers Heading into Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina for the commence of training camp on July 27th. This year, the media and fans will get a better idea of what to expect from the Panthers with training camp being open and there actually being preseason games after COVID-19 wiped out last year's preseason.

With just a little under three weeks to the start of training camp, we take a look at some of the biggest question marks the Panthers have.

