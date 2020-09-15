SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories From the Weekend

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Disappointed, Not Discouraged in Panthers First Outing <--- FULL STORY

Sunday officially kicked off the Matt Rhule era in Carolina and although the game didn't result in a win, there was a lot to like. The offense was efficient for the most part, took care of the football, and the effort and toughness were both there from the moment the ball kicked off until the clock hit triple zeroes.

Poor Tackling and Miscommunication Plagued Panthers Defense on Sunday <--- FULL STORY

"We had some first game communication issues. I think it might have been between 10-12 times where called the play in and it really wasn't the defense that we ran in the first half. We settled down at halftime and found a way to correct that."

Carolina Panthers Week 1 Report Card <--- FULL STORY

It's Monday....which means it's time to review this Sunday's game as we break out our weekly report card grading all three sides of the ball (offense, defense, special teams).

Rasul Douglas Shines in Debut <--- FULL STORY

The Panthers made a few waiver claims the Sunday prior to the start of the season and picking up Douglas from the Eagles was one of them. Initially, it seemed like a good trade possibility for the Panthers to target prior to the Eagles cutting ties with him. Carolina desperately needed some help in the secondary and Douglas was their guy.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rasul Douglas Shines in Panthers Debut

Matt Rhule noted that new corner Rasul Douglas was an unsung hero for the Panthes on Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Poor Tackling and Miscommunication Plagued Panthers Defense on Sunday

The Carolina defense has a lot to iron out in the next few days

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Front Seven Struggles in Loss to Raiders

This group has to be better in order to win games

Jason Hewitt

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater Likes the Direction the Offense is Heading in

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has successful season opener

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Disappointed, Not Discouraged in Panthers First Outing

Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives that came from the Panthers' season opener

Schuyler Callihan

PanthersAnalyst

Rhule Gives Explanation for Questionable 4th & Short Call

Panthers lose in a game of inches on Sunday to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Week 1 Report Card

A lot of good and bad coming from the Panthers loss to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

Breaking down the Panthers 34-30 loss to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

PanthersAnalyst

Panthers Fall Short to Raiders in Season Opener

Game one is in the books for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Raiders

A look at who will be OUT for today's game

Schuyler Callihan