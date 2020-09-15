Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories From the Weekend

Rhule Disappointed, Not Discouraged in Panthers First Outing < --- FULL STORY

Sunday officially kicked off the Matt Rhule era in Carolina and although the game didn't result in a win, there was a lot to like. The offense was efficient for the most part, took care of the football, and the effort and toughness were both there from the moment the ball kicked off until the clock hit triple zeroes.

Poor Tackling and Miscommunication Plagued Panthers Defense on Sunday < --- FULL STORY

"We had some first game communication issues. I think it might have been between 10-12 times where called the play in and it really wasn't the defense that we ran in the first half. We settled down at halftime and found a way to correct that."

Carolina Panthers Week 1 Report Card < --- FULL STORY

It's Monday....which means it's time to review this Sunday's game as we break out our weekly report card grading all three sides of the ball (offense, defense, special teams).

Rasul Douglas Shines in Debut < --- FULL STORY

The Panthers made a few waiver claims the Sunday prior to the start of the season and picking up Douglas from the Eagles was one of them. Initially, it seemed like a good trade possibility for the Panthers to target prior to the Eagles cutting ties with him. Carolina desperately needed some help in the secondary and Douglas was their guy.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.