Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Matt Rhule Responds to Teddy Bridgewater's Jab

Earlier this week, former Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater expressed his feelings on how things were handled/ran during his time in Carolina on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson. Matt Rhule responded to Teddy's comments.

Cam Newton Set to Make Return to Carolina in 2021

The 2021 schedule was released Wednesday night detailing when Newton when makes his return to the Queen City.

The NFL Did the Panthers No Favors with 2021 Schedule

At first glimpse of the Panthers 2021 schedule, it looked very reasonable and one that could give Carolina a shot at the playoffs as a wild card team. Once you really study it and look at when the Panthers play certain opponents, it's not an easy schedule for the youngest team in the league to navigate through.

Former Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin Aiming to Make NFL Return

It’s been three years since we last saw Kelvin Benjamin play in the National Football League but that drought may soon be coming to an end.

Panthers Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Minicamp

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers released the jersey numbers that will be worn this weekend for rookie minicamp. The numbers are subject to change and are not officially the jersey numbers that will be worn during the season. However, some jersey numbers may remain the same.

Predicting Every Game of the Panthers 2021 Schedule

The NFL released the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night and the Carolina Panthers will open their slate up by hosting the New York Jets. Yes, it's May, but why hold back our predictions for the upcoming season? Of course, I will redo these closer to the start of the season when the rosters are more finalized but I went ahead and gave my way-too-early predictions for the Panthers 2021 season.

