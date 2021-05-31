Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Christian McCaffrey: 'I'm Back to 100% and Ready to Roll'

Last season, for the first time in his NFL career, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey ran into adversity. He missed a total of 13 games after suffering a high-ankle sprain and dealing with shoulder and thigh injuries. Last week, the Panthers began OTAs and so far, so good for the Panthers star running back.

Early Odds for Each Panthers Game in 2021

The start of the 2021 NFL season is a little over 100 days away but it's never too early to examine the Panthers' schedule to get an idea of how things may unfold in year two under head coach Matt Rhule.

One way to do that is to look at the way-too-early odds that have been set by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

3 Things We Learned from Panthers Confidential Video

Earlier this week the Carolina Panthers released a video revealing how owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule prepared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Its highlights included the trade for Sam Darnold as well as their evaluation process on the incoming draft class. It is a must-watch for any and all Panthers fans and can be viewed here.

Insider videos like this are so entertaining because we get to see behind the scenes in a way that is not always available to the media.

Here are a few things we learned from the confidential video.

Christian McCaffrey Details First Impressions of Sam Darnold

The Panthers began OTAs last week which marks the first time that Darnold has been able to run through some plays with the offense and get a feel for his receivers, running backs, and offensive linemen. Last week, one of Darnold's many weapons, Christian McCaffrey, met with the media to answer questions and offered his thoughts on the Panthers' new quarterback.

Willie McGinest Makes Bold Statement on Panthers Defense

During a recent segment on the NFL Network, former NFL stars Joe Thomas and Willie McGinest were discussing Sam Darnold's potential with the Panthers. During that segment, McGinist showed some love to the Panthers' defense and believes they could be one of the best units in the league.

