Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week
Is Christian McCaffrey Hinting at a Number Change?
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey currently wears No. 22 but posted a picture on Instagram with a photoshop version of him in a No. 5 Panthers jersey - the number he wore during his time in college at Stanford.
Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for Rookies + Newcomers
Numbers have been handed out but are subject to change.
Way-Too-Early Projection of the Panthers' 53-Man Roster
Year two in the Matt Rhule era is just a few months away from getting underway. The Panthers made a lot of improvements on the roster on both sides of the ball. They added depth and also added a few quality starters as well.
Today, we look at who could make the 53-man cut.
Jaycee Horn Explains Inspiration Behind Jersey No. 8
The Panthers held their rookie minicamp and were able to get all eleven draft picks, a few undrafted free agents, and some tryout guys to participate in the three-day event. Before minicamp began, each player chose a jersey number to wear. Some of the numbers that were chosen will likely be changed but it seems that the rookie corner, Horn, has settled on his long-term.
Panthers 'Easing in' Rookie WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
One of the biggest factors in Marshall falling out of the 1st round is due to his injury history. He suffered a broken leg injury in his senior year of high school and then missed a month during the 2019 season due to a broken foot. The Panthers weren't going to take him in the first round because they had the No. 8 overall pick and that would have been way too early to take Marshall. That being said, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule thought a lot of him when writing up his pre-draft evaluation.
