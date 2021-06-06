Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

CLICK ON THE TITLE TO VIEW THE FULL ARTICLE

Greg Olsen's Son Finds Donor Match for Heart Transplant

TJ went on the heart transplant list back on May 28th and exactly one week later, the Olsen family received the good news that a donor match had been found. Greg Olsen took to Twitter to make the announcement and thank everyone for their prayers.

Burns Pleased with Additions to Defense

Burns says he has his own personal goals that he hopes to accomplish but ultimately, he wants to be a part of one of the best defensive units in the entire league. With the pieces that are now in place, Burns has full belief that it can happen.

Matt Rhule Comments on Robby Anderson's Absence at OTAs

The Carolina Panthers have had a very strong showing at OTAs with the overwhelming majority of the team participating in the voluntary workouts. However, one player has yet to been seen at OTAs and has caught a lot of people's attention: WR Robby Anderson.

What to Expect from Christian McCaffrey in 2021

Can he go for 1,000 yards receiving and rushing again in 2021? That's quite a tough feat to accomplish once let alone to repeat it two years later. That type of season has only been done twice prior to McCaffrey doing it in 2019. Even with an additional game in the regular season, it's a pretty high bar to set.

