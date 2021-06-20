Sports Illustrated home
Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week.
Roundtable: Should the Panthers Make Changes/Updates to Their Uniform?

Uniforms are always changing in both college football and in the NFL. However, the Carolina Panthers have pretty much had the same uniform design for their entire existence with some subtle changes here and there.

For this week's All Panthers Roundtable, we discuss whether or not the Panthers should make any changes to their current uniforms.

Rhule Impressed with Corners During Minicamp

Through three days of minicamp, head coach Matt Rhule can already see the improvement coming from the cornerback group despite not being in pads. Having more bodies at the position will also do wonders. When asked about what position group has impressed him early on, he talked about the corners.

What Brady Christensen Playing Right Tackle Means for the Panthers

With minicamp in the books, it appears that Christensen won't see many reps on that left side at tackle. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that they feel he is a better fit on the right side. 

Taylor Moton Speaks on Contract Talks, Playing Left Tackle

Earlier this offseason, the Panthers were unable to agree to terms with starting right tackle Taylor Moton and his agent on a contract extension, thus bringing the franchise tag into play.

Moton will earn roughly $14 million this year while playing under the tag while the two sides look to eventually come to a long-term agreement. Tuesday evening, Moton met with reporters following the first day of minicamp and was asked about where things stood in terms of a contract being done.

Steve Smith to Join Panthers Broadcast Booth 

Agent 89 is set to make his return to Charlotte, but in the TV booth.

