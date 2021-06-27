Sports Illustrated home
Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping the best of the past week.
Author:
Publish date:

Christian McCaffrey on Sam Darnold: 'He's Dialed In'

Since the day the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold via trade from the New York Jets, everyone has been excited to see how he would look in Carolina's offense with a full arsenal of weapons surrounding him. One of those weapons, running back Christian McCaffrey, was pleased with Darnold's work ethic during the two offseason workout periods and feels like he is picking up the offense pretty quick.

Are the Panthers Better Positioned to Win in 2021?

In the first year of the Matt Rhule era, the Carolina Panthers went 5-11 but lost eight of those eleven games by just one score. They were competitive on a weekly basis but just didn't have the experience and depth to close out games.

Heading into year two, the Panthers are primed for an uptick in the win column but there are several question marks surrounding the team that could hold them back. Can they improve on that 5-11 record from a year ago? Let's break it down.

New Roles & New Names in Panthers' Front Office 

On Monday, the Panthers also announced several other front office additions/new titles. 

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ranks Absurdly Low on PFF Top 50

Pro Football Focus has been releasing their top 50 players in the league and on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was revealed as the 30th best player.

