Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski Not Buying the Sam Darnold Hype

Despite the struggles Darnold had with the Jets, some believe that he still has what it takes to not just be a starting quarterback in the league but a franchise quarterback. However, there is still a fair share of doubters out there, and former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski is one of them.

New Deal, New Position for Taylor Moton

Now that the extension is taken care of, Moton will be in Carolina through the 2025 season. For the first four years of his career, Moton has been at right tackle. Considering the never-ending revolving door at left tackle, should the Panthers make the move to slide Moton over to the left side?

Brian Burns Sends Out Warning to Opposing Offenses: 'Pick Your Poison'

Brian Burns and Haason Reddick combined for 121 tackles, 37 QB hits, 23 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, and nine forced fumbles in 2020 but on different teams. Now, they will be joining forces in Carolina and causing headaches for NFL offensive line coaches everywhere.

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

Ohtani's dominance in baseball got the folks over at the NFL Network wondering who could be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL. Michael Robinson and Lorenzo Alexander threw out a few names that have the ability to play both offense and defense, including Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.

