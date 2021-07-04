Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Panthers Go With a WR in NFL Draft Bible's 2022 Mock Draft

t's never too early to talk about next year's NFL Draft. Okay, maybe it is but we're going to anyway. Earlier this week, Zack Patraw of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated released a mock draft which slated the Panthers 10th overall and taking Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Carolina Panthers Release Training Camp Schedule

The Carolina Panthers return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for training camp in 2021. Panthers training camp features a night practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on July 31 and joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 18-19.

Can Sam Darnold be the Next Ryan Tannehill?

Tannehill's career has been revitalized since his departure from Miami and Adam Gase. This has some Panthers' fans wondering if Sam Darnold could replicate the same success with his second-chance opportunity.

Just like Tannehill, Darnold spent time with Adam Gase as his head coach. Darnold was a combined 9-16 in the games he started under the Gase tenure in New York.

Ranking the Panthers' Offensive Position Groups (InsideTheDen+)

With training camp just around the corner, we felt like it would be a good time to take a look at each position group on the offensive side of the ball and rank them.

NBC's Chris Simms Strongly Believes Sam Darnold is a Franchise QB

The question remains whether or not Sam Darnold can still be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. We all know how bad of a situation he was in with the New York Jets and now, for the first time in his young career, he has an opportunity to really succeed. Chris Simms of NBC is a big believer.

