Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Did the Panthers Find a Hidden Gem in Frankie Luvu?

Linebacker Frankie Luvu wasn't the biggest free agent signing this offseason for the Panthers and not even at his own position. Nonetheless, he has proven to be a quality find by GM Scott Fitterer through two preseason games.

Carolina's Second-Half Struggles Lead to Loss vs Ravens

The Carolina Panthers returned home to Bank of America Stadium to host the Baltimore Ravens after falling 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts in week one of the preseason.

Rhule Compares Panthers O-Line to I-85: 'We're Under Construction'

Despite the lack of depth on the offensive line, Matt Rhule does, however, feel comfortable with the first team guys. Beyond that, there are still a lot of question marks and he joked about the current state of the offensive line comparing it to Interstate 85 on the way to Spartanburg.

Thoughts on the Greg Little Trade

The Panthers have been stuck with a gaping hole at left tackle since Jordan Gross retired in 2014. When Marty Hurney drafted Greg Little with the 37th overall pick in 2019, Panthers fans across the globe thought that the hole was filled with the big man out of Ole Miss. Two years and four months later, Greg Little was traded to Miami for a seventh-round pick, and the Panthers will continue to tread water in the pool of mediocrity at left tackle.

Troy Pride Jr. Ruled Out for Remainder of the Season

Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. has been ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL that he suffered during last Sunday's preseason game vs the Colts, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Two Panthers Listed as Rookie Risers on Good Morning Football

Terrace Marshall and Chuba Hubbard's performances caught the attention of the Good Morning Football crew on the NFL Network. Marshall was tabbed as the top rookie riser at receiver while Hubbard was ranked the No. 3 rookie riser at running back.

