Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week.
Author:
Publish date:

Which Day 3 Draft Pick Will Make the Biggest Impact for the Panthers

For this week's Panthers Roundtable our staff picks which Panthers' day three draft pick will have the biggest impact on the organization.

Ranking the NFC South's Head Coaches

With it being a rather quiet weekend in the NFL, I figured we could take a look at each head coach in the NFC South division and rank them 1-4. To be honest, this was a very easy set of rankings to put together. You have a very accomplished and experienced head coach at the top, a coach that just won his first Super Bowl thanks to Tom Brady, a coach entering year two, and a coach entering his first season.

Joe Brady Discusses Terrace Marshall's Best Qualities 

Panthers rookie WR Terrace Marshall will be reuniting with his former LSU offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, in Carolina. Brady talks what Marshall brings to the table and how he is a perfect fit for the offense.

Phil Snow Has a Big Problem on His Hands, but It's a Good One to Have

Injuries and a lack of depth at corner really hurt the defense at times throughout the course of the season which is why GM Scott Fitterer placed an emphasis on the third level of the defense this offseason. Fitterer made several roster moves and has improved the roster heading into the 2021 season.

Taylor Moton Moving to Left Tackle?

Starting right tackle Taylor Moton has been taking some reps over on the left side over the last week or so but it doesn't appear that the Panthers are teetering on the decision of moving him over there full-time. 

David Tepper Comments on Possibility of New Stadium

Panthers team owner David Tepper won't build a new stadium unless he gets some help.

