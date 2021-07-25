Sports Illustrated home
Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from the past week.
It's Now or Never for Ian Thomas

Is this the year Ian Thomas finally puts it all together? If not, it may be his last season in Carolina. With the additions of Dan Arnold and Tommy Tremble, the pressure is on him to perform more than ever.

10 Defensive Players on the Bubble to Make/Miss Panthers Roster

Training camp is set to begin for the Carolina Panthers this week in Spartanburg, SC. With training camp comes position battles and several guys fighting for a roster spot. Which guys are on the bubble for making the roster? Today, we look at ten of them on the defensive side of the ball and predict whether or not they will be on the roster for Week 1.

Potential Landing Spots for Former Panthers DT Kawann Short

Kawann Short has spent his entire NFL career with the Carolina Panthers but that is likely to change very soon as the veteran free agent has been in touch with a handful of teams after being cleared for football activities, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. We take a look at where the former Panther could end up in 2021.

SI NFL Head Coach Power Rankings

Year one for Matt Rhule as the Carolina Panthers head coach went as expected. The team went 5-11 and were in just about every game, losing eight of the eleven games by just one score. Rhule is known to be a great developer and oftentimes gets the most out of his players. Expectations weren't very high for Carolina in 2020 and even though they only won five games, you can see that the organization is heading in the right direction. See where SI's Conor Orr has Rhule ranked among NFL head coaches.

How Taylor Moton's Contract Compares to the NFL's Best Offensive Tackles

The Carolina Panthers made Taylor Moton the sixth-highest paid tackle in the NFL to avoid playing on the franchise tag in 2021. The deal works out to be a four-year, $72 million contract for an average of $18 million per season starting in 2022. Moton is now under contract through the 2025 season.



