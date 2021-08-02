Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

10 Offensive Players on Bubble to Make/Miss Panthers Roster

Training camp is officially underway for the Carolina Panthers. Camp breeds a lot of competition none more interesting than position battles. There are undoubtedly a few players locked into their roles but Carolina is a young team with a lot of positions up for grabs on the depth chart. Today, we will look at ten players on the offensive side of the ball and predict whether or not they will be on the roster for Week 1.

Robby Anderson: 'I'm Trying to Go from Good to Great'

The Panthers knew they were getting a home run threat in Robby Anderson when they signed him last offseason to a two-year contract. What they didn't know was how good of an all-around receiver he could turn into.

EA Sports Releases Christian McCaffrey's Madden Rating

Not only are NFL fans excited about the start of the season at this time of year but also excited to get their hands on the newest edition of Madden. Last year, Christian McCaffrey joined the exclusive "99 club" and was just one of four players to receive a 99 overall rating in last year's video game along with Rams DL Aaron Donald, Saints WR Michael Thomas, and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey's rating dropped a couple of points in Madden 22.

Christian McCaffrey is Healthy & Ready to Roll

After an injury-riddled 2020 season, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is back and fully healthy. McCaffrey missed a total of 13 games last year as he suffered ankle, shoulder, and groin injuries at various points of the season.

