Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

A look back at some of the best from the past week.
Full List of Carolina Panthers Madden 22 Ratings

The new Madden video game is set to release soon and to get folks excited for the game, EA Sports released the player ratings for all players. Some Panthers such as WR DJ Moore, TE Dan Arnold, and DE Brian Burns are still severely underrated in the game 

Grier Understand His Role but Remains Hungry for an Opportunity

Will Grier is entering his third year in the National Football League and his third year of being a backup quarterback. Throughout his entire life, Grier was the heartbeat of the offense. Whether it be during his time at Davidson Day, at Florida, or West Virginia, he was carving up defenses regardless of where he was playing. Now, he's battling with P.J. Walker to serve as the backup to Sam Darnold. 

Five Carolina Panthers to Pay Close Attention to During the Preseason

The Carolina Panthers open up the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug 15th. They then take on the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the following weeks at home in Charlotte. It's exciting that we have preseason games this year after going without them in 2020. Although these games don't count in the standings, they are still incredibly valuable. Especially for a team like the Panthers who have a ton of new players filling in vital roles.

Early Takeaways from Panthers Training Camp 

The Carolina Panthers training camp is in full swing down at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The team hosts a solid mix of savvy veterans, fringe players aiming to make the squad, a few highly intriguing rookies, and a handful of guys with question marks next to their names as the 2021 season approaches. 

