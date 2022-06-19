Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: Trade & Free Agent Rumors, Bold Statement About Christensen + More

Recapping some of the best from the past week.

Each Sunday in the offseason, we will post links to the most-read stories on our site from the past week. Click each title below to view the full article.

Panthers' Biggest Needs Heading Into Training Camp

Panthers Need to Add Competition for Sam Darnold

Matt Rhule Discusses Where the Panthers Stand at QB

Ten Final Thoughts + Observations of Panthers Minicamp

Matt Rhule Made a Bold Statement About Brady Christensen

Robbie Anderson Responds to Retirement/Baker Mayfield Questions

Trade Talks Continue Between Panthers, Browns

Veteran Free Agent Defensive End Visiting with Panthers

All 53: WR Brandon Zylstra Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

WATCH: Matt Rhule Discusses Final Day of Minicamp

Three Takeaways from Day 2 of Panthers Minicamp

