How Are the Carolina Panthers Winning Without Christian McCaffrey?

Two weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on the young season and also lost their best player in star running back Christian McCaffrey to an ankle injury. Things didn't look so good and there was a vibe within the fan base that things were about to snowball out of control and it's hard to think otherwise.

Fortunately, the Panthers have played extremely well since that loss to Tampa Bay and have now won two straight over the Chargers and the Cardinals. All of a sudden, the feeling has changed from how high will the Panthers draft to could they be in contention for a playoff spot?

It's still very early in the season and there's a lot of football still to be played, but you have to like the direction in which the Panthers are trending. And so does head coach Matt Rhule.

"I just think it’s a mindset. I don’t even think of it as turning it around. I just think we played the first game, we walked off and I think I said to you guys, we saw the Raiders play the Saints, they are a good team. We said hey, we are going to have a chance to be a good team. There are some things we have to correct and then we were better the second week though we turned the ball over four times. We said hey, let’s get better. I thought the defense has really bought in to playing hard and playing fast. I’m beginning to hear that from people all across the league, like ‘hey, I watched your tape, you guys are flying around,’ which is a credit to our players. Week three we find a way to get a win and today was a really good win. I just think it’s our guys getting better and better and better. My college coach, Coach Paterno, used to say ‘you are never as good as you think you are when you win and you are never as bad as you think you are when you lose.’ The key is to be a process guy and just try to get better. Not overreact. It’s fun and you can be happy when you win but to me the real joys are in the doing. It’s in the coaching. It’s in the getting better. It’s those things. We will find how good we are again next week. We will wake up tomorrow, we will set a mission. We will put this game to bed and get ready for next week. The best way to have a good season is to take it one week at a time which inevitably is one day at a time. There is a lot we have to do better. We will try to do better and if this is the high point of the season, than we won’t have a very good season. To add to your question, I will say this – the coaches aren’t any different. I just think it’s the players getting more and more comfortable with what we do and how we do it and then more and more making it how they do it. That, to me, is the mark of a winner. When you are 0-2, everyone wants to work really hard. But when you win a game, who doesn’t get complacent? I thought our team this week worked really hard and I was really pleased to see their mental energy going into this game."

As Rhule mentioned, they're not doing anything different, so how are the Panthers 2-0 without arguably the best running back in the league?

Well, it all starts with the players buying-in and executing the gameplan. The first couple of weeks players may question certain things not just during the game but during practices as well and may take some time to build that trust with a new coaching staff. You can also point back to the players building trust with each other after cornerback Rasul Douglas called Matt Rhule and said he didn't feel like the team was playing for one another. Since the team held a meeting to try to "get to know each other better,” they are 2-0. Even quarterback Teddy Bridgewater believes it has played a part in the team's success.

"Like I’ve been saying, it’s not an excuse or anything, but everything was new here, new coaching staff, a lot of new players. Like I said earlier this week and last week, it was like man, they just told you, ‘hey get on the plane and report this day and we're just going to play football.’ I think what's happening is we're learning more about each other each week, and each week you go out there to play, each week you go out there to practice, each week you come in here and you compete and different things, you learn more about the guy you're playing with. So for us, the last couple weeks, guys have just been getting to know each other more and more and when you really understand a person and know what they've been through to get here and why they play this game, it makes you want to play for me even more."

And although Rhule says the coaches haven't done anything different, you can tell that they are beginning to get a feel for their personnel and what they do well and what they don't do well. This helps them call a good game and put people in positions to be successful. Over the last two weeks, the Panthers offense has moved the ball with efficiency and the defense has been playing fast, hard, and at a high level.

There are still 12 games left of the regular season, but the Panthers seem to be a team that isn't looking to "rebuild".

