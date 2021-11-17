Quick Hits: How Much Cam Has Learned, Chess Match with Rivera, Gilmore Update + More

How much of the playbook Cam has picked up

"I wouldn't say Cam is picking up the playbook really, it's more kind of like the game plan. Obviously, there's so many fundamental things within the playbook that take a long time and really take all of OTAs for most guys to learn. What Cam is trying to do is really what not many guys have done. Protections, run game, pass game, some of the situational stuff, two-minute, final plays, those will take some time. He has the benefit of having P.J. [Walker] out there who has done it a while."

Chess match with Ron Rivera

"He's a great head coach, a great defensive mind. Jack Del Rio is a great defensive mind. I'm sure they know a lot of things about each other that I certainly don't know. I think for us we're just trying to focus on ourselves. We have to find a way to get the ball to Christian McCaffrey, Ameer [Abdullah], and Chuba [Hubbard]. Have to find a way to get the ball to DJ [Moore], Robby [Anderson], Terrace [Marshall], Tommy [Tremble], and Ian [Thomas]. When you look at what they did last week, they played a great game against Tampa Bay. They've evolved a little bit defensively as to who they are as the year has gone on. We don't know what they'll do. They might come out and blitz us, they might come out and play zone, I mean, we just kind of really have to focus on ourselves because there's a lot of unknowns for us getting ready for them."

If Cam Newton will start Sunday

"I think we're probably trending that way, to be quite honest with you. I'm not going to probably pull that trigger until later. I was pretty transparent the other day that we're wanting to push him into that role. I think it's good for our team but we're getting P.J. [Walker] ready as well. As I said, I think game plan wise we could see a myriad of different things happen."

If John Miller will get his starting spot back at right guard

"I have to really see how John does, he was very limited today. It might be this week, it might be later next week. I'm just going to try and start to work Johnny back in. Obviously, Johnny's been a starter. When he's healthy, he's as powerful and stout a guy as there is. He's a warrior. He goes out there and plays when he's banged up. I think he's finally healthy. We just have to see how close he is to being ready to play. I think Trent [Scott] has done a really nice job so I think we'll have to make that decision when the time comes. Right now, we're just kind of running on parallel tracks getting Trent ready and getting Johnny back in the fold."

Stephon Gilmore injury update

"I think we're just going to keep bumping him up every week. The issue is Donte [Jackson] played as well a game as anyone. When you have a guy that size that's covering the way he's covering, picking balls off but at the same time his tackling - I mean it was really impressive to watch. We have a lot of guys playing well. Keith Taylor's playing really well. C.J. Henderson is really starting to play well. [Rashaan] Melvin was playing well for a while, A.J. Bouye can do it all, so we don't need Stephon right now to go play 70 plays. We're just kind of working him back into the fold but health-wise, he's been good."

Impact of Zane Gonzalez

"I think we got it right. I know early on we had to make some moves and Joey getting hurt stunk but I think Zane, it's at the point now where it's like, I could put a guy out there to kick a 52-yard field goal without thinking a lot about it. If you go back to the first game of the year, I think I punted from the 32 or 33-yard line to pin them down. Now, I can kick that ball. It just gives me more flexibility."

