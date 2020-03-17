How Teddy Bridgewater Fits In Carolina

It's officially "Teddy Time" in Carolina. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady's new offensive scheme seems like the perfect system for new QB1 Teddy Bridgewater to thrive in. Brady spent time with Bridgewater's former team, the New Orleans Saints, as an offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018. Because of this, Bridgewater knows Brady's style and verbiage as a coach.

The relationship between Bridgewater and Brady seems like it should be a very effective one for the Panthers' success, considering that Bridgewater already has familiarity with the new offensive coordinator's system. Bridgewater's style of play is also a major factor in the signing.

He may not be as athletic as a prime Cam Newton, but he has the mobility to extend plays and make magic happen. This is a similar playing style to former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who clearly enjoyed major success with Brady as his offensive coordinator at the time.

Since the Panthers signed Bridgewater to a multi-year deal, one could assume that Bridgewater will be the team's QB1 for years to come. Based on his performance with the Saints after filling in for an injured Drew Brees last year, he seems more than capable of being a solid starting quarterback in this league. During his five games as the starter in 2019, he threw for over 1,300 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Most importantly, he led the team to five wins in all five of the games he started in.

Is Teddy Bridgewater the long-term answer? Based on the deal, the Panthers' front office seemingly believes so. He will certainly put the Panthers in a better position to win than Kyle Allen or Will Grier, which is a given. There should be faith placed in Bridgewater as the future of this franchise as he has the stats and the leadership to show for it. Only time will tell if he's ready for the job.

