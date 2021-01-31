How the Stafford Trade Impacts the Panthers' No. 8 Pick

Prior to Saturday, it seemed very unlikely that the Carolina Panthers could select one of the top three quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, that has all changed.

Late into the evening on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions struck a deal to swap QBs Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford in addition to three draft picks going to Detroit. Now that the Lions have a 26-year old quarterback that has had plenty of success in his career, they almost certainly won't be selecting a quarterback with the 7th overall pick. Several mock drafts had Detroit taking Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, which opens the door for Carolina at No. 8.

Trevor Lawrence is locked in at the No. 1 pick with Jacksonville but with the Jets at No. 2 and the Dolphins at No. 3, there's no telling what could happen. Recently hired Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn't really give a clear answer on whether or not Sam Darnold would be the guy they build around. As for the Dolphins, they have been mentioned in the Deshaun Watson rumors and if they can't land him via trade, they may consider using that 3rd pick on a quarterback just one year after taking Tua Tagovailoa 5th overall.

A lot of what Carolina decides to do will depend on the direction New York and Miami take. If the Jets decide to move on from Darnold, that could force Panthers GM Scott Fitterer to try and move up to No. 3 in a deal with the Dolphins. Miami will know exactly why they're wanting to move up, so it may take quite a bit to make the trade happen. The ultimate best scenario for the Panthers would be that New York sticks with Darnold and the Dolphins get a playmaking wide receiver to help out Tagovailoa. This means there will only be one team ahead of the Panthers who will strongly consider a quarterback, Atlanta at No. 4. If Miami knows that they are not taking a quarterback, they may be more willing to trade back and acquire more picks. Moving from No. 8 to No. 3 gives the Panthers more options plus allows them to take the best quarterback available (BYU's Zach Wilson/Ohio State's Justin Fields) ahead of their division rival.

Regardless of what happens between now and late April, the first hour or so of the draft is going to be really interesting.

