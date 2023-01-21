How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals at Bills

Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.

Information on Sunday's game can be seen below.

NFC Divisional Round

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Buffalo Bills (14-3)

Highmark Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates

TV: CBS. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely, Gene Steratore)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Bengals on TuneIn, Bills on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow All Bengals publisher James Rapien & Bills Central publisher Mike Fisher

