How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals at Bills
Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.
Information on Sunday's game can be seen below.
NFC Divisional Round
Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Buffalo Bills (14-3)
Highmark Stadium, 1 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates
TV: CBS. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely, Gene Steratore)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Bengals on TuneIn, Bills on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow All Bengals publisher James Rapien & Bills Central publisher Mike Fisher
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.