How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of 49ers at Eagles

Getting you set for this year's NFC Championship game.

Information on this weekend's game can be seen below.

NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, 3 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: 49ers on TuneIn, Eagles on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow All 49ers publisher Grant Cohn, & Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz

