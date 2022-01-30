How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals vs Chiefs
Getting you set for today's playoff game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Championship Round
Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-5)
Bengals vs Chiefs score prediction
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, 3 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Jay Feely, Evan Washburn, Tracy Wolfson)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Cincinnati Bengals Radio, 106.5 The Wolf
LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Bengals publisher James Rapien & SI Chiefs publisher Jordan Foote
