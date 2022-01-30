Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals vs Chiefs

Getting you set for today's playoff game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Championship Round

Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-5)

Bengals vs Chiefs score prediction

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, 3 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Jay Feely, Evan Washburn, Tracy Wolfson)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Cincinnati Bengals Radio106.5 The Wolf

LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Bengals publisher James RapienSI Chiefs publisher Jordan Foote

