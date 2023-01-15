How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Giants at Vikings
Getting you set for today's Wild Card game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Wild Card Round
New York Giants (9-7-1) at Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
Giants at Vikings score prediction
U.S. Bank Stadium, 4:30 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Giants on TuneIn, Vikings on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow Giants Country publisher Patricia Traina & Inside the Vikings publisher Will Ragatz.