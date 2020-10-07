How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers @ Falcons

Week 5

Carolina Panthers (2-2) @ Atlanta Falcons (0-4)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

After the first four weeks of the 2020 regular season, the Atlanta Falcons are sitting at a very disappointing 0-4 and are in a must win game vs the Panthers who are on a two game winning streak and are playing some of the best football. If the Falcons fall to 0-5, they won't only be way out of contention for a playoff spot, but could be in search of a new head coach.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Brock Huard)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

