How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan

Week 10

Carolina Panthers (3-6) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

The losses continue to pile up for the Carolina Panthers, but so is the team's confidence after nearly pulling out a road victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. It is unknown but seemingly unlikely that the Panthers will have running back Christian McCaffrey suiting up this week after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday. As for Tampa Bay, this is an extremely important game for them as they are now trying to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints who swept them in the season series. The Saints have a favorable remainder of the schedule, so the Buccaneers can't afford to drop any gimmes. The Bucs are viewed as 6.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. Tampa Bay won the first matchup vs Carolina back in week two, 31-17.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

