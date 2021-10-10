    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Eagles

    Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Week 5

    Carolina Panthers (3-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-3)

    Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

    Quick Preview:

    The Carolina Panthers are looking to bounce back on Sunday following their first loss of the season. Once again, the Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey and won't have newly acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore available until week seven. Philadelphia is off to a 1-3 start but has played better than their record would indicate.

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

