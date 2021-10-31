Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Falcons

    Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
    Author:

    Week 8

    Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

    Quick Preview:

    It's been over a month since the Carolina Panthers last won a football game having dropped four straight. They'll have an opportunity to put an end to that skid Sunday afternoon in Atlanta when they take on the Falcons. Atlanta has played much better football of late winning three of its last four games. Can the Panthers get back on track and remain in the playoff hunt? 

    How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

    TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

    Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

