How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Giants
Week 7
Carolina Panthers (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5)
MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m. EST
Quick Preview:
For the last three weeks, the Carolina Panthers have found themselves on the wrong side of the score and now have a record of 3-3 following a 3-0 start to the season. This Sunday, the Panthers look to snap that three-game skid on the road against the injury-riddled New York Giants.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)
Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter
