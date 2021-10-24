How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Giants

Week 7

Carolina Panthers (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5)

MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m. EST

Quick Preview:

For the last three weeks, the Carolina Panthers have found themselves on the wrong side of the score and now have a record of 3-3 following a 3-0 start to the season. This Sunday, the Panthers look to snap that three-game skid on the road against the injury-riddled New York Giants.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

