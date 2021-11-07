How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Patriots
Week 9
Carolina Panthers (4-4) vs New England Patriots (4-4)
Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m. EST
Quick Preview:
This week's matchup features a pair of 4-4 teams that are looking to hang around the playoff conversation. Panthers QB Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder) is a game-time decision as is running back Christian McCaffrey who was activated on Saturday after spending the last three weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)
Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter
