How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Dolphins at Bills
Getting you set for today's Wild Card game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Wild Card Round
Miami Dolphins (9-8) at Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Score prediction for Dolphins at Bills
Highmark Stadium, 1 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Bills on TuneIn, Dolphins on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart & Bills Central publisher Zach Dimmit